Rishi Sunak on course to be 11th Indian-origin head of state, join 6 still reigning

Today in Britain, the last round of voting for the position of British Prime Minister will take place. We'll learn about the two candidates that Conservative MPs are recommending to the party's members for the positions of party leader and prime minister shortly after 16:00 (GMT). Indian-origin Rishi Sunak stands a good chance of finishing in the top two.

Since the beginning of the current Tory leadership race, Rishi Sunak has been in the lead. If he is chosen as prime minister, the UK will become the eleventh nation where someone of Indian descent has held the position. Here, we give you details about these politicians with Indian ancestry.

People of Indian descent have been in positions of leadership 31 times, as Prime Minister or President, across 10 different nations. There are still leaders of Indian descent in six of these nations.



Politicians of Indian origin have held power in Mauritius for a maximum of 9 times. It was started in Mauritius in the year 1968. On March 12, 1968, Seewoosagur Ramgoolam formed the government in Maritius for the first time as Prime Minister. He remained in power for 14 consecutive years and 110 days, till June 30, 1982. Ramgoolam was the first leader of Indian descent to hold office in any other nation.

In Suriname, there have been five presidents of Indian ancestry, including the current leader, Chandrikapersad "Chan" Santokhi. There have been four heads of state of Indian descent in Guyana, including the current President, Mohamed Irfaan Ali. Three Singaporean heads of state who are of Indian origin include Devan Nair, S. R. Nathan, and the current president of Singapore, Halimah Yacob.

India-origin heads of state have been in Trinidad & Tobago, Portugal, Malaysia, Fiji, Ireland, and the Seychelles, among other nations.

Here is the list of politicians of Indian origin who are still at the top of power in these 6 countries:

The current Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth, and President Prithvirajsing Roopun, are both Indian-origin politicians.

The current President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad "Chan" Santokhi, is also of Indian origin.

Mohamed Irfaan Ali currently holds the presidency of Guyana.

The current President of Singapore, Halimah Yacob, is also a politician of Indian origin.

The current Prime Minister of Portugal, António Luís Santos da Costa, is also of Indian origin.

Apart from this, the current President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, is also of Indian origin.



