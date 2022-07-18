In pics - Indian-origin world leaders occupying significant positions

Chan Santokhi (Suriname)

Chandrikapersad "Chan" Santokhi is a former police officer turned politician who was elected the President of Suriname in 2020. The 63-year-old, who was born in an Indo-Surinamese Hindu family, is the leader of the of the Progressive Reform Party and has previously served as Minister of Justice and Police between 2005 and 2010. In 2020, he became the ninth President of the country after he was the sole nominee.

(Photograph:AFP)