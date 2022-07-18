In pics - Indian-origin world leaders occupying significant positions

From the United States to Fiji, Indian-origin politicians have served in crucial portfolios in countries all around the world and with Rishi Sunak inching closer to becoming the United Kingdom Prime Minister, a look at Indian-origin world leaders.
Kamala Harris is currently the vice president of the United States of America. The politician belonging to the Democratic Party became the first female vice president in the history of the country after serving as the attorney general of California from 2011 to 2017. The 57-year-old, who has roots in Tamil Nadu state of India, was elected vice president in 2021.
Leo Varadkar (Ireland)
Leo Varadkar was the Taoiseach and Minister for Defence of the Republic of Ireland from the year 2017 to 2020. Currently, the Indian-origin politician, who belongs to the Fine Gael, is the incumbent Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment.
SR Nathan (Singapore)
Sellapan Ramanathan, who is also called SR Nathan, was the former President of Singapore. The Indian-origin politician also served as the commander-in-chief of the Singapore Armed Forces between 1999 and 2011 and was the longest-serving president in the history of the country, according to AFP. He passed away in 2016 at the age of 92.
Pravind Jugnauth (Mauritius)
Pravind Kumar Jugnauth was elected the prime minister of Mauritius after holding a number of major positions in the cabinet including the Leader of the Opposition. The veteran politician, who was born in an Indian family in La Caverne, is also the leader of the Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) party.
Antonio Costa (Portugal)
Antonio Costa is the current Prime Minister of Portugal and he is serving his third tenure after winning his latest election in 2022. The politician, belonging to the Socialist Party in Portugal, is half Portuguese and half Goan (from the state of Goa in India) and he has previously served as the secretary of state for parliamentary affairs, minister of justice and also the mayor of Lisbon.
Mahendra Chaudhry (Fiji)
Mahendra Pal Chaudhry is the leader of the Fiji Labour Party, and the veteran politician became the first Indo-Fijian Prime Minister of the country after defeating Sitiveni Rabuka in 1999. Chaudhry’s family hails from the Rohtak District in the Indian state of Haryana. According to AFP, his paternal grandfather, Ram Nath Chaudhry, came to Fiji in 1902 to work on the sugarcane plantations.
Chan Santokhi (Suriname)
Chandrikapersad "Chan" Santokhi is a former police officer turned politician who was elected the President of Suriname in 2020. The 63-year-old, who was born in an Indo-Surinamese Hindu family, is the leader of the of the Progressive Reform Party and has previously served as Minister of Justice and Police between 2005 and 2010. In 2020, he became the ninth President of the country after he was the sole nominee.