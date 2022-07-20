In pics - World's most and least powerful passports

The list published by the Henley Passport Index showed that the countries with the most powerful passports in the world continue to provide visa-free access to over 190 countries while Middle Eastern countries still have the weakest passports
The Japanese passport is currently the strongest in the world with the holders gaining visa-free access to 193 countries around the world
(Photograph:AFP)
The Singaporean passport is almost as strong as the Japanese one, but it provides access to 192 countries at present
South Korea is currently tied with Singapore as the country with the second most powerful passport in the world with access to 192 nations
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Middle Eastern countries continue to have the weakest passports in the world with Iraq citizens having visa-free access to just 29 countries
The Taliban-government Afghanistan has the weakest passport in the world currently with visa-free access to only 27 countries