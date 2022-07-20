Ukrainian forces 'badly damage' key bridge in Kherson region amid ongoing conflict

The crisis in Ukraine has been waging on for around five months and in that period, the Russian military has gained control over a number of areas around the country. However, there was some good news for Ukraine on Wednesday as the resistance forces damaged a bridge in the southern part of the country which will severely restrict Russia’s movements in the region.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russia-backed temporary administration for the southern Kherson region, told Associated Press that the Ukrainian forces massively damaged the Antonivskyi Bridge with missiles.

This was a huge victory for Ukraine as the bridge connects the areas around the Dnieper River and without it, Russian military was struggle. Stremousov also said that the Ukrainian forces used HIMARS rocket launchers which were provided by the United States in their attack on the bridge.

This was the second attack on the bridge by the Ukrainian forces as Russia has gained a lot of control already in the Kherson region. However, head of the Moscow-appointed Kherson administration, Vladimir Saldo, downplayed the damage done to the bridge as he said in a video message that they are not allowing heavy vehicles, but the repairs will be done within one or two days.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities reported more casualties in the Donbas region due to continuous Russian shelling. According to the recent data, 13 people were killed and around 40 injured in the last 24 hours.

AP reported that Ukraine's presidential office reported three move civilian deaths in Kharkiv due to missiles launched by the Russian military.

(With inputs from agencies)