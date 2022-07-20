Exclusive! I went to Wimbledon as a kid with parents, never dreamed of actually winning it: Matthew Ebden

Matthew Ebden continued the rich history of Australian tennis players making their presence felt at the prestigious Wimbledon with a memorable triumph in men's doubles this year. Ebden and his partner Max Purcell defeated defending champions Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the final to lift the elusive trophy for the first time in their respective careers.

It was the maiden Grand Slam crown for the Aussie duo, making them the first All-Australian pair to win the men's doubles title at Wimbledon since 2000. It was the famous pairing of Mark Woodfire and Todd Woodbridge known as 'Woodies' which last won the Wimbledon men's doubles title from Australia 22 years back.

Reflecting on his memorable victory at the All England Club, 34-year-old Ebden, who started out as a singles player, said it was more than just a dream to lift the trophy. Ebden, who has tasted significant success in his career so far having won as many as six ATP Tour doubles titles with his partner Purcell, said winning Wimbledon was incredibly special.

"It's more than a dream. I don't know if ever even dreamed of winning Wimbledon when I was a kid. Ever since I became a professional, I saw my ability and believed how good I could be and that I could win titles," Ebden said in an exclusive interaction with WION.

"Have had great achievements so far in singles, in doubles, in mixed doubles, in Davis Cup, Grand Slams, Masters Series but to win Wimbledon is definitely more than a dream. I still can't believe it and to be a Wimbledon champion is incredibly special," he added.

It was an enthralling final between the Australians and the Croatian duo of Pavic and Mektic, who gave their all before eventually going down. Ebden and Purcell won the summit clash 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 4-6 6-4 7-6(10-2). The final was decided on a 10-point tiebreak where the Aussies upped the ante and beat the Croatian duo to finally emerge on top in the gruelling battle which lasted over 4 hours.

Recalling the draining final, Ebden said it was 'insane and crazy' as the game went back and forth. However, they managed to hold their nerves and came out on top to be able to stand with the trophy at the end.

"We talked about it last week, It's insane, it's crazy, it's epic. They tell me it's a record - nobody has ever won Wimbledon saving match points in more than one match and then gone on to win the title. So we have a record there," said the 31-year-old.

"Five out of the six matches were 5-7. We saved 8 match points but I only remember 6, two of them are blurred I don't even remember. We could have easily lost but we kept fighting, kept backing ourselves and kept trusting each other. We had a little bit of luck along the way which sometimes you need. Then to be standing there at the end of the tournament with the trophy, it's still hard to believe," he added.

I used to go to Wimbledon as a kid with my parents: Ebden

Ebden has been around in the circuit for quite a while now but winning Wimbledon is one of his biggest achievements which came at the age of 34. The Australian star, who spent a part of his childhood in South Africa, revealed he used to go to Wimbledon with his parents and had never dreamt of winning the tournament one day. Nonetheless, Ebden said he was proud to have become a part of Australia's rich legacy in the tournament.

"Don't think I ever dreamed of actually winning Wimbledon, I went there as a kid with my parents and I thought how amazing it will be to play in this tournament one day. Then to win Wimbledon for Australia as an Australian and to join the rich history of 100 years of Australians winning at Wimbledon, to be a tiny part of that history blows my mind. I can't believe I am part of that sort of a group it's incredibly special and super humbling," he explained.