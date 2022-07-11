Novak Djokovic extends dominance at Wimbledon: A look at all 21 Grand Slams won by the Serbian ace

Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 06:33 PM(IST)

Novak Djokovic won his fourth straight Wimbledon men's singles title after defeating Australia's Nick Kyrgios in an enthralling final on Sunday (July 10). Djokovic extended his dominance at the All England Club by defeating Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) to win his seventh title overall at Wimbledon and equal the record of Pete Sampras and William Renshaw for second-most men's singles titles in the history of the competition. Here is a look at all 21 Grand Slams singles titles won by Djokovic so far in his career.

1) Novak Djokovic clinches 4th straight Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic won his first Grand Slam of the year after defeating Nick Kyrgios in the final to lift the men's singles title at Wimbledon 2022 on Sunday. It was his fourth consecutive title at Wimbledon having won the tournament previously in 2018, 2019 and 2021. The 2020 edition was cancelled due to COVID-19. Djokovic became only the 4th player to record four straight title triumphs at Wimbledon.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

2) 21st Grand Slam title

With his memorable victory against Kyrgios in the final at Wimbledon 2022, Djokovic closed the gap on Rafael Nadal on the list of most successful male tennis players in the history of the sport. While Djokovic has now pipped Roger Federer (20) with his 21st Grand Slam title, he is one short of equalling Nadal, who leads the race with 22 Grand Slams to his name. Let's take a look at all 21 Grand Slam titles won by Djokovic.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

3) 7 Wimbledon titles

Djokovic has been a force to reckon with at Wimbledon having won seven titles so far in his career at the All England Club. He is only behind Federer in the list of most successful men's singles player in the history of the competition. Djokovic has been part of 8 finals and won 7 of them at Wimbledon forging an incredible dominance at the competition over the years. 

He won his first Wimbledon crown in 2011 and had to wait for three years for his next title in 2014. Djokovic has since won the Wimbledon crown in 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)

4) 9 Australian Open titles

Djokovic has been most successful at Australian Open in his illustrious career and has won the prestigious competition a staggering 9 times. He won his first Australian Open title back in 2008 before claiming a hat-trick of titles in 2011, 2012 and 2013. 

He won back-to-back titles once again in 2015, 2016 and 2018, 2019 to establish his credentials as one of the greatest of all time. He won his last Australian Open title in 2021 and was denied a chance to defend his title this year due to his anti-COVID-19 vaccine stance.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

5) 3 US Open titles

Djokovic had played out an enthralling final against Nadal to clinch his maiden US Open title in 2011. It was a brilliant effort from the Serb in the summit clash against the raging Spaniard. Djokovic has since enjoyed decent success at US Open having made it to six finals and won two more titles. 
 

(Photograph:AFP)

6) 2 French Open titles

Despite Nadal's incredible dominance at French Open, Djokovic has managed to get the better of the Spaniard on a few ocassions on the clay court. Djokovic lost against Nadal in his first two final appereances at French Open in 2012 and 2014 before losing to Stan Wawrinka in his third final in 2015. He finally managed to win his maiden French Open in 2016 after beating Andy Murray in the final. He won his second title in 2021.

(Photograph:AFP)

