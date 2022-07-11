Novak Djokovic extends dominance at Wimbledon: A look at all 21 Grand Slams won by the Serbian ace

Novak Djokovic won his fourth straight Wimbledon men's singles title after defeating Australia's Nick Kyrgios in an enthralling final on Sunday (July 10). Djokovic extended his dominance at the All England Club by defeating Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) to win his seventh title overall at Wimbledon and equal the record of Pete Sampras and William Renshaw for second-most men's singles titles in the history of the competition. Here is a look at all 21 Grand Slams singles titles won by Djokovic so far in his career.