Novak Djokovic extends dominance at Wimbledon: A look at all 21 Grand Slams won by the Serbian ace

3) 7 Wimbledon titles

Djokovic has been a force to reckon with at Wimbledon having won seven titles so far in his career at the All England Club. He is only behind Federer in the list of most successful men's singles player in the history of the competition. Djokovic has been part of 8 finals and won 7 of them at Wimbledon forging an incredible dominance at the competition over the years.

He won his first Wimbledon crown in 2011 and had to wait for three years for his next title in 2014. Djokovic has since won the Wimbledon crown in 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)