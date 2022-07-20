How powerful is the Indian passport? Indians get visa-free access to these 60 countries

Japan, Singapore, and South Korea have the world's strongest passports, according to the most recent rankings made public by Henley Passport Index. For the sixth year running, a Japanese passport continues to be the most effective and allows for hassle-free travel into 193 nations. Singapore and South Korea, which are ranked second and third in the most recent Henley Passport Index, respectively, offer access to 192 nations.

What place does India hold?

The 87th-ranked Indian passport offers simple entry to 60 nations. The reopening of international travel has aided in the resilience of passports. After the coronavirus pandemic broke out in March 2020, India had to halt foreign flights in order to stop the spread of covid-19. After two years, the prohibition was ultimately lifted in March of this year.



The full list of countries that accept Indian passports without requiring a visa is as follows:





Access to a tourist site without a visa not only makes travel more affordable but also less complicated. Germany, Spain, Finland, Luxembourg, and Italy are among the other top 10 nations. According to the most recent rankings, the US is ranked seventh with a score of 186, while the UK is ranked sixth with access to 187 countries.

The 50th-ranked Russian travel documents are recognised by 119 countries with ease. Afghanistan's passport is the least useful, allowing entry into only 27 countries, whereas China came in at number 69, with access to 80 nations.

"The recovery and reclamation of our travel freedoms, and our innate instinct to move and migrate, will take time," Henley & Partners Chairman Christian Kaelin said in a statement.

The index, which is based on data from 17 years, aids affluent people and governments in evaluating the worth of citizenship around the world by identifying which passports provide the greatest amounts of visa-free or visa-on-arrival access.

The Henley Passport Index is the first and most reliable ranking of all passports in the world based on how many countries their holders can visit without a visa. The index was developed by the research team at Henley & Partners and is based exclusively on information from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the largest and most reliable source of travel-related statistics.

