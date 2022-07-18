UK politics live updates: Voting open in latest round of Tory leadership race

United Kingdom’s Parliament Photograph: AFP
A snap opinion poll by Opinium Research found that Sunak was the clear winner of Sunday's debate, ahead of the third round of voting by Tory MPs on Monday to narrow down the field further to get to the final two candidates.At least one of the contenders with the least votes will be eliminated by later on Monday, followed by another round expected on Tuesday.Around 24 per cent of the 1,001 people who took part in the Opinion poll thought the former Chancellor performed best, followed by Commons Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Tom Tugendhat at 19 per cent.Trade minister Penny Mordaunt was at third with 17 per cent, followed by Foreign Secretary Liz truss with 15 per cent. Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch was in last place, according to the poll of viewers, with 12 per cent of the votes.
However, a Conservative Home website survey of the Tory membership grassroots published on Sunday night suggests Badenoch's popularity with members may be rising as she has emerged as the top choice among them, followed by Mordaunt.According to that survey, Badenoch would beat Mordaunt 59 per cent to 31 per cent in a head-to-head if they made it into the final two. Mordaunt would also lose out to both Truss and Sunak.The battle is now focussed on the second spot, with Conservative members of Parliament now being lobbied for support around who is best placed to beat Sunak in the final leg of the race when the Tory membership have their say in postal ballots from the end of this week.The winner of that ballot will be known by September 5 and go on to address Parliament as the new Prime Minister that week.
Jul 18, 2022, 10:57 PM (IST)
Although a vote of confidence in the government is being held by MPs, it is far from the only important event taking place in Westminster this evening.This evening, Conservative MPs will vote for their preferred candidate for prime minister a third time, narrowing the field of surviving Tory candidates in the race for the party's leadership.Voting is scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 p.m., with the outcome anticipated around 8 p.m.
The confidence vote won't happen until after 10 p.m., and the results shouldn't come in for another 20 to 30 minutes.After rejecting a similar move from Labour, the administration has taken the uncharacteristic step of submitting a motion of confidence in itself.
Jul 18, 2022, 10:18 PM (IST)
Boris Johnson attributes the rising cost of living on the price of oil and the conflict in the Ukraine, claiming that his government has taken care of the economy and is helping households. He bases this claim on the most recent unemployment statistics, which he claims are at a 50-year low.
He adds that taxes are being lowered for individuals on low wages and declares, "I am happy of what we have done throughout the last three years to advocate people.
Johnson continues by discussing criminality and claims to have removed hundreds of blades from the streets by using the stop and search procedure, which he refers to as "kind."
Then, he discusses social and health care, claiming that his government is bridging the gap between them.
Jul 18, 2022, 10:10 PM (IST)
Johnson begins by describing his government as one of the most "dynamic" in history and outlining the seats Labour lost while he was prime minister.
Additionally, Johnson extols the virtues of Brexit, claiming that his government regained control and charging Sir Keir Starmer of "thwarting the will of the people" in this regard.
Additionally, he stated that it was "appallingly difficult to manage" the spread of COVID, but added that the government had protected the NHS and had implemented a vaccine more quickly than "any similar country."
Jul 18, 2022, 09:57 PM (IST)
As MPs once more decided to reduce the field, television executives were compelled to cancel a planned debate between candidates for the leadership of the British Conservative party.
The third televised debate was scheduled to take place on Tuesday night, and the five surviving candidates — Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, and Tom Tugendhat — were scheduled to participate.
But former finance minister Sunak and Foreign Secretary Truss pulled out, Sky News, which was due to host the programme, said.
Jul 18, 2022, 09:50 PM (IST)
Despite "vigorous" disagreements throughout the election, Steve Barclay has assured the Tories will stand behind whoever is chosen as the next prime minister.
Reporters questioned him about if the discussion was becoming "poison," and he responded that having a robust field of contenders is "hugely healthy."
It's excellent that we have a thorough and heated debate on the topics, he said, adding that the party will come together behind the new prime minister.
Jul 18, 2022, 08:45 PM (IST)
Boris Johnson asserted that the public sector and the free market economy will be in good form when he left government in a speech at the Farnborough Air Show this morning.
Jul 18, 2022, 05:47 PM (IST)
Watch: Rishi Sunak says he is proud of his parents-in-law
Jul 18, 2022, 05:00 PM (IST)
Jul 18, 2022, 04:47 PM (IST)
In a cruel moment on television, none of the Tory leadership contenders pledged to include Boris Johnson in their cabinet.Tom Tugendhat, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, and Kemi Badenoch were twice requested to raise their hands in response to the question of whether or not they would be willing to allow the departing PM to continue serving.Even though they had plenty of opportunities to raise their hands, none of them did so.
Jul 18, 2022, 04:18 PM (IST)
The Tory leadership debate scheduled for tomorrow night has been cancelled, according to Sky News, after Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss declared they would not participate.
Jul 18, 2022, 03:24 PM (IST)
With the Tory leadership race heats up in London, reportedly the UK's caretaker PM @BorisJohnson is allegedly pushing his allies to 'support anyone, but Rishi Sunak' to become the next prime minister.
Watch more: https://t.co/AXC5qRcEPB pic.twitter.com/LV2DwgBiLg
Jul 18, 2022, 03:22 PM (IST)
On Monday, MPs will vote in the third round of the election to select Boris Johnson's replacement, which will reduce the field of candidates for the Tory leadership to just four.
In the most recent TV debate, which ITV hosted on Sunday, the surviving candidates engaged in a number of heated exchanges as the competition among party members for a spot in the run-off election heated up.
Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor who won the first two votes, had an economic disagreement with Penny Mordaunt, the minister of international trade, and Liz Truss, the foreign secretary.
Jul 18, 2022, 03:18 PM (IST)
A heated debate between Conservative Party candidates for prime minister is broadcast on live television.
Jul 18, 2022, 03:15 PM (IST)
This morning, Rishi Sunak surpassed Penny Mordaunt as the betting favourite to lead the Conservative Party.
Following yesterday night's televised discussion, the former chancellor is now 6/5 to become the next prime minister, according to the most recent odds from Betfair Exchange.
Earlier this month, Mr. Sunak was the front-runner, but Ms. Mordaunt overtook him as the favourite last week.
Liz Truss is currently at 7/2 and Kemi Badenoch is at 15/1, with Ms. Mordaunt currently at 11/4 to move up to Number 10.
Tom Tugendhat, the last remaining Tory candidate for the leadership, is 139/1.
Jul 18, 2022, 03:11 PM (IST)
Rishi Sunak, the front-runner in the UK's election for prime minister, fought back against media criticism of his wife Akshata's family fortune by expressing his delight in what his Indian parents-in-law, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, had accomplished.
The 42-year-old former Chancellor, who was born in the UK, was grilled during a contentious television debate about his wife's tax affairs, which made headlines earlier this year when she voluntarily gave up her legal non-domicile status in order to pay taxes on her Indian income from shares of Infosys, which were also owned by the UK.