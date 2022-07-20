Liz Truss: Main contender against Rishi Sunak in race to become next UK PM

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has created a following for herself thanks to her alleged resemblance to former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her first leadership battle. Dubbed “the new Iron Lady”, the 46-year-old once again is in the running to replace Boris Johnson as the Prime Minister after emerging as the top two contenders along with Rishi Sunak.

In the fifth round, Sunak topped with 137 votes while Truss (113) was able to beat Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt (105). Mordaunt was in the second position going into fifth round, but support from Kemi Badenoch supporters was able to propel Truss to the second position.

Both of Truss’ parents came from academic backgrounds with father John Kenneth Truss teaching mathematics at the University of Leeds and mother Priscilla Mary being a teacher as well as a member of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

She studied economics, politics and philosophy at the Merton College, Oxford before joining the Conservative Party in 1996. In her first ever election in 2010, she represented the party in South West Norfolk and since then, she has never lost at that seat.

Over the course of her career, Truss has held cabinet positions under the leadership of David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson. In 2014, she was appointed Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and in 2016, she became the first female Lord Chancellor in the history of the office. She also served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury for some time.

Under Boris Johnson, she was made Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade but in 2021, she replaced Dominic Raab and became only second female Foreign Secretary in British history.

During her tenure, she worked extensively on the UK-EU relationship and her key achievement was the release of British citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from her detention in Iran.

