Luxury car stolen in UK found parked in Karachi

A luxury Bentley car which was stolen from London was found in Karachi on Saturday (September 3). The car was recovered in a raid by Pakistan's Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE). UK's intelligence agency had tipped of Pakistani authorities about the stolen vehicle. The tip off also said that the stolen vehicle was parked in a house in Karachi's posh Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area, said reports in Pakistani media

"A credible information was received from a national agency of a friendly country that a grey Bentley Mulsanne, V8 Automatic, VIN Number SCBBA63Y7FC001375, Engine Number CKB304693 was stolen from London and their intelligence agency indicated that the said vehicle is supposed to be parked at 15-B, South 10th Street, DHA, Karachi," Federal Board of Revenue`s (FBR) Collectorate of Customs said in a statement.

The two accused Jameel Shafi and Naveed Bilwani were taken into custody

"The arrested persons were identified as Jameel Shafi, son of Shafi Ahmed, a resident of 10th South Street, House No 15-B, Phase II Extension, and Naveed Bilwani, son of Rafique, a resident of House No159, Khayaban-e-Roomi, DHA," said an official quoted by ANI.

As per media reports, the accused had failed to deactivate or remove the GPS tracking system in the car.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle was sold to the owner by another person, who took all the responsibilities to clear all required documentation from the concerned authorities.

The CCE said that Sindh Excise and Taxation department illegally registered this stolen vehicle without completing all legal formalities.

"The prime suspect, Naveed, sold the luxury vehicle to Jameel with the facilitation of an official at Sindh Excise Department," a CCE spokesperson said.

Officials took the owner of the residence and the individual who sold him the vehicle into custody after the house owner failed to provide adequate documents.