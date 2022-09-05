A barefoot and shirtless man was arrested for scaling London's 1,000-feet tall skyscraper The Shard

On September 4, a renowned free climber was spotted climbing The Shard, one of the tallest buildings in the United Kingdom, in front of stunned onlookers.

Adam Lockwood, 21, is known for climbing many of the world's tallest structures, and this time he climbed The Shard without any safety precautions. He then took a selfie at the top of the skyscraper at around 5 in the morning. Lockwood then uploaded a picture on his Facebook page later. He donned a headcam while standing 1,000 feet above London, bare-shirted and barefoot.

For any of his climbs, Lockwood doesn’t use shackles. His grasp and upper body strength are absolutely essential for his survival in these adventures, Times Now reported.

Witnesses uploaded videos and pictures on social media before they left the place.

After 45 minutes, the police and other emergency services were alerted to the location after hearing reports of the climber on The Shard.

Following the incident, Lockwood was arrested along with two other individuals. On suspicion of trespassing and creating a public disturbance, the two other people were arrested. The matter is still being looked at.

Rail passengers were required to change trains at the nearby London Bridge station as a result of the unpleasant incident that led to the cordoning off of the area around the base of The Shard.

Lockwood has previously garnered media attention by climbing a number of tall structures. He once pretended to be suspended from Milan’s San Siro Stadium’s rafters. He also tried several pull-ups from a high beam.

