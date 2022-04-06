Top 10 world news: Sri Lankan rupee, Omicron XE variant in India, and more

India has detected first case of Omicron XE variant of COVID-19 in Mumbai. Sri Lankan rupee has become the world’s worst-performing currency. Amid reports of corruption, Pak PM wife Bushra Bibi's friend has left Pakistan for Dubai. An exoskeleton has helped 12-year-old child with cerebral palsy to stand, walk, play in Spain. Robot-cum-artist Ai-Da has been using AI algorithms to create drawings and self-portraits. To 'decolonise' curriculum, famous English novelist Jane Austen has been dropped from a university.

COVID-19: India detects first case of Omicron XE variant in Mumbai

India on Wednesday reported its very first case of the new XE variant of coronavirus from Mumbai. The variant, which is thought to be more transmissible than Omicron, was discovered in the United Kingdom for the first time.

Sri Lankan rupee is now the world’s worst-performing currency

Sri Lanka's rupee has plummeted to a historic low, making it the world's poorest-performing currency, adding to the country's greatest economic crisis since independence in 1948.

Amid reports of corruption, Pak PM wife Bushra Bibi's friend leaves for Dubai

Farah Khan, who is a close friend of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's third wife Bushra Bibi, has left for Dubai on Sunday, as per The Express Tribune.

Exoskeleton helps 12-year-old child with cerebral palsy to stand, walk, play in Spain

Jorge Alejo, a child with cerebral palsy, who earlier used to be confined to a wheelchair, has been able to play with his friends nowadays, courtesy of a state-of-the-art exoskeleton.

Robot-cum-artist Ai-Da uses AI algorithms to create drawings, self-portraits

Robot-cum-artist Ai-Da, who was introduced in 2019, has immense talent. “The first ultra-realistic humanoid artist” as her creators call her has been using built-in artificial intelligence (AI) system to create drawings and self-portraits.

This billionaire lives with 10 roommates and wants to give away his fortune

Sam Bankman-Fried is one of the world's wealthiest crypto millionaires, yet he has no intention of keeping his fortune. After noticing a pricing imbalance in Bitcoin, the Californian entrepreneur created cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2019.

Chinese firm surges 229% in Hong Kong after claims its Covid drug reduces deaths and hospitalisation: Report

Hong Kong is facing a coronavirus (COVID-19) surge with reports of bodies being "piled up together" for funerals and authorities are running short of traditional wooden coffins.

Oklahoma House passes near-total abortion ban with threat of prison for providers

Oklahoma lawmakers on Tuesday (April 5) passed a bill that would make it illegal to perform an abortion in the state except in medical emergencies, penalizing those who do with up to $100,000 in fines and 10 years in prison.

To 'decolonise' curriculum, famous English novelist Jane Austen dropped from a university

In the United Kingdom, Stirling University has dropped famous English novelist Jane Austen from the English Literature in an attempt to "decolonise curriculum", British media outlets reported.

Russia-Ukraine war: Pope, holding Ukrainian flag, condemns Bucha killing

Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned Bucha killing and held up a Ukrainian flag sent to him from the town where tied bodies shot at close range, a mass grave and other signs of executions were found.