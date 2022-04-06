Amid corruption reports, Pak PM wife Bushra's friend leaves for Dubai as her pic with $90,000 bag goes viral

Farah Khan, who is a close friend of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's third wife Bushra Bibi, has left for Dubai on Sunday, as per The Express Tribune.

The woman has been accused by the Opposition of receiving huge sum of money for getting officers transferred as per their preferences.

An undated photo of her flying with a bag near her feet has surfaced on Twitter.

The picture has been tweeted by Romina Khurshid Alam, MNA, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who has claimed that the bag in the picture is worth USD 90,000. "Farah Khan, Bushra’s frontwoman who ran away. The bag with her is for $90,000," tweeted Romina.

Her husband, Ahsan Jamil Gujjar, seems to have already left for the United States.

The scam has also been called the "mother of all scandals", involving around 6 billion rupees (USD 32 million).

Farah has committed this act of corruption under Imran and his wife's orders, as per Pakistan Muslim League (N) vice president Maryam Nawaz.

Farah has made billions from transfers and postings through Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, claimed Chaudhry Sarwar, who has been sacked as Punjab governor recently, and Aleem Khan, old friend of Khan and the party financer.

More of Khan’s close aides also seem to be preparing to leave Pakistan as he may lose his post, reports said.

