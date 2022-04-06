Exoskeleton helps 12-year-old child with cerebral palsy to stand, walk, play in Spain

Jorge Alejo, a child with cerebral palsy, who earlier used to be confined to a wheelchair, has been able to play with his friends nowadays, courtesy of a state-of-the-art exoskeleton.

On Tuesday, Jorge was surrounded by friends, teachers and Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez as he fulfilled the ambition of standing up and playing with classmates.

The exoskeleton seems to have changed his life over the past two years. It could also offer the same freedom to people facing the same issues.

Eva Muñoz-Torrero, Jorge’s mother, has told the Guardian that she can never forget the first time he had adorned the exoskeleton. “He said, ‘You can keep the wheelchair. I’m having this now and I’m taking it home’,” she added.

Since then, he has been begging to take the equipment out of the therapy room in his school where he used to visit twice a week.

Finally, Jorge could fulfill his wish on his 12th birthday.

Marsi Bionics has designed the exoskeleton. It describes the kit as “the only paediatric exoskeleton in the world that allows the child to move around freely”. The company has also said that it is unique because of the elastic technology, which adapts to the user’s body.

