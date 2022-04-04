This billionaire lives with 10 roommates and wants to give away his fortune

Sam Bankman-Fried is one of the world's wealthiest crypto millionaires, yet he has no intention of keeping his fortune.

After noticing a pricing imbalance in Bitcoin, the Californian entrepreneur created cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2019.

He now has a fortune of more than $20 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with his Bahama-based corporation and its US counterpart valued at more than $40 billion.

While billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and others aim for the stars with their enormous fortune, Bankman-Fried has become something of a Robin Hood figure for the crypto community.

He adheres to the ideology of effective altruism, which promotes "using evidence and reason to find out how to benefit others as much as possible, then acting on that premise."

Despite acquiring a massive fortune in three years, his mentality hasn't changed: according to Bloomberg, he only keeps 1% of his earnings, or a minimum of $100,000 per year, so he can live comfortably without worrying about money.

In terms of the remainder, he wants to hand it all over.

His commitments have evolved: he now makes huge political contributions, spends millions on stadium naming rights, and spent an estimated $30 million on a Super Bowl commercial starring comedian Larry David as a crypto sceptic.

He does not, however, work in opulence.

Some high-powered executives dress up in suits and wear expensive watches, but Bankman-Fried dresses casually, sleeps on a beanbag next to his desk, and works on a gaming chair.

Outside of work, Bloomberg identifies himself as a 'college student continuously cramming for exams,' driving a Toyota Corolla and frequently crashing at an apartment with about 10 housemates-albeit, it's a lovely penthouse.

