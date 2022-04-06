COVID-19: India detects first case of Omicron XE variant in Mumbai

India on Wednesday reported its very first case of the new XE variant of coronavirus from Mumbai. The variant, which is thought to be more transmissible than Omicron, was discovered in the United Kingdom for the first time.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced today that one patient was infected with the 'XE' variety of COVID-19, while the other was infected with the 'Kapa' variation.

Patients infected with the new viral variations haven't shown any significant symptoms yet.

One of the 230 patients whose samples were analysed died, according to the findings supplied by the BMC.

She died of a gastrointestinal condition, it was later revealed.

Only nine people who received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination were admitted to hospitals, while 12 people who were not immunised were admitted.

According to the officials, none of the 21 patients required oxygen.

"The results of the 11th test under the Covid virus genetic formula determination - 228 or 99.13% (230 samples) of patients detected with Omicron," the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said.

What we know about the Omicron XE version so far

Researchers believe the XE variant, which is a mutation of Omicron variant strains, is 10% more transmissible than Omicron mutations.

The XE variant has also been found in the United Kingdom, Thailand, and New Zealand, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that additional data is needed to investigate the variant's properties.

According to early predictions, the community will grow at a 10% faster rate than BA.2.

This conclusion, however, has to be confirmed.

"XE belongs to the Omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, may be reported," the WHO said.

(With inputs from agencies)