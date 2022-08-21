Top 10 world news: Singapore lifts ban on gay sex, Japan's PM tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Rishi Sunak is not dropping the towel in the PM race. In a change of strategy, he has dubbed himself as the 'underdog' and even released a video that portrayed him the same. Speaking of Britain, Singapore, on Sunday did away with the archaic colonial-era law that criminalised gay sex. Meanwhile, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida tested positive for coronavirus.

Underdog has nothing to lose, he fights for every inch: Rishi Sunak in campaign video

As allies insisted he is still in a position to win, Rishi Sunak has positioned himself as the "underdog" in the race to become the next prime minister of UK. At the Tories' Friday hustings for the party's top job in Manchester, Sunak was introduced in a brand-new video montage that portrayed the former chancellor as an audacious outsider.

Israel: NSO Group CEO steps down amid mounting legal actions for Pegasus

Israeli spyware firm NSO group that manufactures the controversial Pegasus software has announced a change in the top hierarchy. Reportedly, the company's Chief Executive Officer Shalev Hulio has stepped down with immediate effect from his position on Sunday. Additionaly, the company is laying off 100 employees out of its workforce of 750.



Singapore lifts ban on gay sex, repeals Section 377A, but upholds marriage ban

In what comes as a landmark moment in the history of Singapore, the country has decided to repeal an archaic law that criminalised gay sex. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made the announcement on Sunday during his annual policy address.

Pakistan govt warns Imran Khan, mulls filing case against him over 'threat speech'

The interior minister for Pakistan, Rana Sanaullah, stated on Sunday that the government was discussing whether to bring a new case against Imran Khan, the PTI chairman, for his "provocative speech" from the previous day or to add him to an existing case.

Russian missiles pound Odesa as Ukrainian Independence Day draws closer

Russian missiles have hit Odesa, the Ukrainian port, overnight. Artillery shells have also rained down on a city close to Europe's biggest nuclear plant. The attacks have come as Ukraine heads towards celebrating its Independence Day on August 24. It will be Ukraine's 31st Independence Day.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tests positive for coronavirus ahead of an African trip

The Japanese Prime Minister developed a cough and slight fever on Saturday, before taking a PCR test, which returned positive. Kishida, 65, had to depart for a visit to Tunisia but the virus has forced him to recuperate at his official residence

Alexander Dugin's daughter killed in car bomb attack: Who is Darya Dugina?

Russia President Vladimir Putin's ally Alexander Dugin's daughter Darya Dugina, 30, was killed in a car bomb attack near Moscow, reports said. Alexander was in a car behind Darya's vehicle when the explosion occurred. Darya Dugina's death was confirmed by the Russian news agency TASS. She was reportedly driving a Toyota land cruiser Prado when the explosion occurred.

Experts urge UK to rethink its genetics data sharing policy with China

Demands are being raised in the United Kingdom to stop the sharing of confidential genetic data of over 500,000 Britons with China. Reportedly, under several hundred ongoing projects of the UK Biobank, researchers in China have been accessing 'detailed genetic information' and other health-related data of UK citizens.

This victory is for my country: Oleksandr Usyk pays tribute to Ukrainian military after beating Anthony Joshua

"I did this victory for my country, for all people, militaries who are defending the country. Thank you very, very much." said Oleksandr Usyk after defeating British boxer Anthony Joshua.

Netizens strongly react to anonymous death threats made against BTS' Jimin and V

On Friday, netizens started reporting suspicious posts containing death threats against BTS' Jimin and V on the fan community platform Weverse. Referring to the upcoming Busan concert, an anonymous person made threats to assassinate the popular South Korean singers and shared a picture of a gun. Screenshots of the death threats have been doing rounds on social media.

