Russian missiles pound Odesa as Ukrainian Independence Day draws closer

Russian missiles have hit Odesa, the Ukrainian port, overnight. Artillery shells have also rained down on a city close to Europe's biggest nuclear plant. The attacks have come as Ukraine heads towards celebrating its Independence Day on August 24. It will be Ukraine's 31st Independence Day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already said that Moscow could try "something particularly ugly" close to its Independence Day.

Authorities in Russia said on Sunday that investigation was on in a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow which killed the daughter of Alexander Dugin, an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue who advocates Russia absorbing Ukraine.

Russian foreign ministry has speculated that the attack may have links with Ukraine. This has been quickly dismissed by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's adviser.

"Ukraine, of course, had nothing to do with this because we are not a criminal state, like the Russian Federation, and moreover we are not a terrorist state," Mykhailo Podolyak said on Ukrainian television, suggesting the incident was a "karmic" payback for supporters of Moscow's invasion.

As Ukraine prepared to mark its Independence Day embroiled in a war that has flattened towns and cities, killed thousands and forced millions to flee, military and regional officials reported more Russian strikes on targets in the east and south of the country.

Of particular concern was the shelling of Nikopol, a city which lies across the Dnipro river from Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine's and Europe's biggest nuclear plant. It has been held by Russian forces since March.

Nikopol was shelled on five different occasions overnight, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram. He said 25 artillery shells hit the city, causing a fire at an industrial premises and cut power to 3,000 residents.

(With inputs from agencies)

