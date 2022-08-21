Pakistan govt warns Imran Khan, mulls filing case against him over 'threat speech'

The interior minister for Pakistan, Rana Sanaullah, stated on Sunday that the government was discussing whether to bring a new case against Imran Khan, the PTI chairman, for his "provocative speech" from the previous day or to add him to an existing case.

The minister criticised Imran at a press conference in Islamabad for allegedly threatening authorities and impeding officers from carrying out their official responsibilities.

In response to Imran Khan's verbal threats against the IG, DIG, and Magistrate of Islamabad, the minister said that he should prepare to face the law.

Imran Khan had issued a warning that cases would be brought against the magistrate, deputy IG, and inspector general of police in Islamabad.

Rana Sanaullah claimed he had threatened members of the government. He must now prepare to face the law.

Khan was ousted from office in April following a vote of no confidence in Parliament. Since then, he has accused the US of being behind a foreign conspiracy.

He regularly holds rallies across the nation to demand new elections, but as a result of his on-going campaign against Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, he and his supporters have come into increasing conflict with the police.

Imran Khan took office in 2018, promising to end Pakistan's tradition of family rule. However, his detractors claimed that the ruthless military, which has ruled the nation for half of its 75-year history, helped Khan win the election.

Following interior minister Sanaullah's comments, there is growing talk that Khan may be detained at any moment.

(With inputs from agencies)



