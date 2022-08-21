Singapore lifts ban on gay sex, repeals Section 377A, but upholds marriage ban

In what comes as a landmark moment in the history of Singapore, the country has decided to repeal an archaic law that criminalised gay sex. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made the announcement on Sunday during his annual policy address.

Lee remarked that removing the colonial era Section 377A of the Penal Code was the "right thing to do which most Singaporeans will now accept".

He also added that the repeal of section 377A “will bring the law into line with current social mores, and I hope, provide some relief to gay Singaporeans".

While gay sex between private consenting men has been decriminalised, the Singaporean government has also moved a motion to amend the constitution to ban marriage equality. Meaning, same-sex marriage continues to be prohibited in the country as various religious groups consider marriage a union between a man and a woman.

Terming the dual move a “political accommodation that balances different legitimate views and aspirations among Singaporeans”, PM Lee added: "For most, their main worry is what they feel Section 377A stands for, and what they fear repealing it may quickly lead to. With these concerns in mind, the government will fortify the country’s current legal definition of marriage: under the law, only marriages between one man and woman are recognised in the city state."

What is Section 377 A?

The British era law, Section 377A of the Penal Code criminalised sex between men in the former British colony. It came into force in 1938 after being adapted from a similar law in the Indian Penal Code. It is pertinent to note that India decriminalised gay sex, way back in October 2018.

Prior to the repeal of the law in Singapore, Section 377A remained a major policy issue, dividing the conservative and liberal voices in the country, both in the political corridors as well as in ordinary society.

However, for gay rights activists, it is a battle that is only half won. The government is not willing to allow gay marriages and that could prove a major impediment to gay couples, attempting to lead a normal life.





