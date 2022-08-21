Alexander Dugin's daughter killed in car bomb attack: Who is Darya Dugina?

President Putin's ally Alexander Dugin's daughter Darya Dugina, 30, was killed in a car bomb attack near Moscow, reports said. Alexander was behind Darya's vehicle when the explosion occurred.

Darya Dugina's death was confirmed by the Russian news agency TASS. She was reportedly driving a Toyota land cruiser Prado when the explosion occurred.

Also Read: Putin’s ally Alexander Dugin's daughter killed in car bomb attack near Moscow

Who is Darya Dugina?

Darya Dugina graduated from Moscow State University and specialised in Neoplatonism. Darya was reportedly influenced by Plato and Marxist writer Antonio Gramsci. She was a vocal supporter of the Ukraine war and described Putin's "special military operation" against Kyiv as a "clash of civilisations".

Watch: Drone shot down near Russia's black sea fleet headquarters

The controversial daughter of Alexander Dugin was sanctioned by the US government just days after Russia began its invasion against Ukraine.

Darya was the chief editor of United World International (UWI). The US government while imposing sanctions against Darya had said in an article this year UWI suggested that "Ukraine would perish if it is admitted to NATO".

She was also put on the sanctions list by the UK.

Darya's father Alexander Dugin also on US sanctions list over Crimea

Alexander Dugin was sanctioned by the US government in 2015 for "threatening peace and security" in Ukraine.

In its report, the US Treasury said Dugin was a leader of the Eurasian Youth Union which "recruited individuals with military experience to fight on behalf of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic".

Dugin controls Geopolitica, a website that serves as a platform for Russian ultra-nationalists to spread disinformation, it said. The US treasury in its report mentioned a February, 2022 article that "falsely accused the US and NATO of provoking war with Russia".

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.