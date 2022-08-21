This victory is for my country: Oleksandr Usyk pays tribute to Ukrainian military after beating Anthony Joshua

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk recently overcame the challenge presented by British boxer Anthony Joshua, outperforming his opponent over the course of 12-rounds to walk away with the win by way of a split decision. The scorecards, at the end of the clash, read 113 to 115, 115 to 113 and 116 to 112 for the winner, Usyk.

ALSO READ: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua by split decision in heavyweight rematch

Until the month of March, Usyk was on the frontlines in Kyiv, defending his country against the Russian invasion. However, he hung his boots up for good to lace up the 10-oz gloves to make his way back to the squared circle to participate in a rematch against his former foe, Anthony Joshua. Their first fight took place in London last year, where Usyk managed to lay claim to AJ's WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts.

Although a disgruntled 'AJ' indulged in a series of rowdy behaviours shortly after the results of the fight were announced before storming out, he returned to the ring to offer due respect to the Ukrainian before posing with his national flag, taking a stand and displaying solidarity against Russia's assault.

In the aftermath of all the drama, Usyk moved to dedicate his win to the men and women in the Ukrainian military, who stayed back in the war-torn country to defend their nation against the Russian onslaught. "I did this victory for my country, for all people, militaries who are defending the country. Thank you very, very much."

ALSO READ: Anthony Joshua throws away belts, goes on wild rant in epic meltdown after loss against Oleksandr Usyk

He subsequently trained his aim at the retired heavyweight kingpin Tyson Fury, declaring his intentions of locking horns with the Mancunian boxer inside the ring. He admitted that he won't be fighting anyone if he doesn't get the opportunity to go toe-to-toe against Fury.