Anthony Joshua throws away belts, goes on wild rant in epic meltdown after loss against Oleksandr Usyk

It was wild, it was passionate and it was epic as British boxer Anthony Joshua lost his temper and went on a bizarre rant after suffering a defeat against Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in the blockbuster heavyweight rematch between the duo at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk won the rematch by split decision to register his second consecutive world title win against Joshua, who delivered an expletive-laden rant in the aftermath of the defeat and also threw away two of the championship belts out of the ring. Joshua also went on to ask Usyk how could he beat him as he felt he was the stronger one out of the two.

Joshua was up there for the challenge and boxed well but ended up losing in a split decision after 12 rounds. He looked in sublime control during the fifth and sixth rounds as he delivered a low blow in the fifth before putting the Ukrainian back on the roped. However, Usyk fought back and dominated towards the end to win the fight.

While initially, the two boxers showed respect for each other as the duo together held the Ukrainian flag to extend their support to the country, things soon took a dramatic turn after Joshua threw away two of the world title belts out of the ring before telling Usyk he was not strong.

“Skills win boxing, you’re not strong, how did you beat me? How? I had character and determination," Joshua was heard telling Usyk.

JOSHUA CONFRONTS USYK AFTER DEFEAT pic.twitter.com/vFTYbgCoPb — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 20, 2022 ×

The British boxer then stormed off the ring before returning to deliver an epic rant filled with expletives in front of a packed 12,000-seat King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was also present at the stadium when Joshua lost his cool and had an absolute meltdown.

Also Read: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua by split decision in heavyweight rematch

Joshua lauded Usyk for winning the fight before recalling his troubled past and how he avoided jail to become the boxer that he is today. He once again heaped praise on his Ukrainian opponent asking the fans to give him a round of applause for being the heavyweight champion of the world.

“Usyk, one hell of a f***ing fighter, let’s give him a round of applause. That’s just emotion. If you knew my story, you would understand my passion,” Joshua said at the start of his rant.

“I ain’t no f***ing amateur boxer from five years old that was an elite prospect from a youth. I was going to jail. I got bail and started training my ass off, because if I got sentenced, I wouldn’t be able to fight.”

“The f***ing passion we put into this s**t, man. This guy, to beat me tonight, maybe I could have done better, but it shows the levels of hard work he must have put in, so please give him a round of applause as our heavyweight champion of the world. Woo! Motherf****r!

Anthony Joshua throws two belts out of the ring as he loses temper after defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. pic.twitter.com/PHDIe2FWGh — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 20, 2022 ×

“I’m not a 12-round fighter. Look at me! I’m a new breed of heavyweights. All them heavyweights — Mike Tyson, Sonny Liston, Jack Dempsey. ‘Oh, you don’t throw combinations like Rocky Marciano.’ ‘Cause I ain’t f***in’ 14 stone, that’s why! I’m 18 stone and I’m heavy! It’s hard work! This guy here is a phenomenal talent," he went on.

"𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍!"



Anthony Joshua takes the microphone to vent his frustrations before congratulating Oleksandr Usyk #UsykJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/KPlmjRDm4k — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 21, 2022 ×

Also Read: 'I was fuming, raging': Raheem Sterling slams Man City for mistreatment after joining rivals Chelsea

Joshua then went on to talk about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and extended his support to the war-torn nation. The British star said he has never been to Ukraine but admires the nation for the champions it has produced. He also lauded Usyk for beating him despite the ongoing crisis in his country.

“I was studying Ukraine and all the champions that have come from your amazing country. I ain’t never been there, but at the same time, what’s happening there is — I don’t know what’s happening, but it’s not nice at the end of the day," Joshua told Usyk.

“For Usyk to be champion, under those circumstances … it’s incredible," he concluded.