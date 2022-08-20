'I was fuming, raging': Raheem Sterling slams Man City for mistreatment after joining rivals Chelsea

Former Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling recently opened up about the way he was mistreated by the club, and how his new club Chelsea have restored his faith and happiness in football. Sterling recently completed a transfer worth £47.5 million to Stamford Bridge following an extremely successful seven-year-long stint at the Etihad Stadium.

Although he was a vital cog in the Manchester City machine in all their title runs during his tenure, his role on the squad during his final year with the team was just not as crucial as he featured on the team only 30 times, merely starting 23 of those matches. This led the Englishman to believe that he was not valued at a club

"Everyone wants to feel wanted, football is no different. When you play your heart out, sacrifice some of your kids' birthdays, and then get treated in a certain way, it's disappointing. At the time I was fuming, raging, but it's gone, it's in the past and I can only focus on the present, which is now, here at Chelsea, and the opportunity I've got here to go out and showcase my talents once again.

"A lot of things came into play, a lot of reasons, but I wasn't complaining, I was ready to challenge and, as you can see, even with some of the performances I put in, you couldn't guarantee yourself a place so it just didn't make sense to fight a battle you can never win.

In the time that he spent at the Manchester-based outfit, he scored 131 goals in 339 appearances, winning four Premier League titles, four League Cups and one FA Cup. Sterling will hope to go replicate this success at Chelsea as he begins a new chapter in his footballing career.