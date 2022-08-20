Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel slapped with ban and £35,000 fine following on-field bust-up with Antonio Conte

Chelsea frontman Thomas Tuchel was recently slapped with a one-match ban following his recent fracas with Antonio Conte. He was also handed a hefty £35,000 fine by the Football Association for improper conduct as he breached FA Rule E3.

Conte, on the other hand, got away with a lighter sentence of £15,000 after the duo admitted to poor conduct after they clashed a number of times on the touchline during Sunday's 2-2 draw, which took place at Stamford Bridge.

"An independent regulatory commission has today ordered that Thomas Tuchel be fined £35,000 and banned from the touchline for one match, and Antonio Conte be fined £15,000 after they respectively breached FA Rule E3.

"Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte admitted that their behaviour after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday, August 14, 2022, was improper, and both managers requested a paper hearing," read a statement published by the FA.

However, Tuchel's temporary ban has currently been suspended, pending written reasons for the decisions. This has effectively offered the German the opportunity to lead his team from the dugout during their forthcoming clash against Leeds on Sunday.

"These sanctions are subject to appeal, and Thomas Tuchel's one-match touchline ban has been suspended temporarily pending the independent regulatory commission's written reasons for its decision that will be made available in due course," the statement further revealed.

The duo locked horns on multiple occasions over the course of the fiery derby, with the most heated altercation taking place right at the end, shortly before they were both booked at the end of the game by referee Anthony Taylor