'He lost 6-0'- Jurgen Klopp questions Gabby Agbonlahor's mentality after his criticism of Manchester United

Liverpool frontman Jurgen Klopp recently called out former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor for the way he criticised Manchester United for their humiliating 4-0 loss at the hands of Brentford F.C. He admitted he was extremely close to filing a complaint against the former attacker.

Agbonlahor offered a scathing review of United's 'amateurish' performance at the Brentford Community Stadium. He also questioned the athletic aptitude of players like Christian Eriksen, David De Gea and Lisandro Martinez. These comments, however, did not go down too well with Klopp, as he admitted that United had suffered a tough week and refused to take anything away from Brentford.

"It was obviously not a nice week for United after the Brentford game. We forget in these moments how good Brentford are. It [the reaction to it] was that bad, I drove home after watching the first half here [at the training ground] and I listened to talkSPORT and Gabby [Agbonlahor]."

He subsequently went off on the 35-year-old, reminding him of the fact that he himself used to be a player. He further recalled Aston Villa's 6-0 loss at the hands of his Liverpool back in his first year at the helm of the club, questioning his mentality during the game.

"He lost against us 6-0 in my first year, so I couldn't remember him as a mentality monster on the pitch then - but what he said about Man Utd in that show, I was close to calling in and telling him: 'You forgot completely that you were a player'. And if ex-players go already like this, you can imagine how everything else is going. You have to ask yourself how you want to react in a situation like this."

Klopp's Liverpool is currently hurtling towards a clash against Erik ten Haag's Manchester United as the Mancunians languish at the bottom of the Premier League table. The action is set to unfold in the Red Devils' backyard and they will hope to put on a better show as they continue to struggle with form.