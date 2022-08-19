‘Never shown the love’- Ronaldinho on Gabriel Jesus’ experience at Arsenal compared to Manchester City

Brazilian icon Ronaldinho recently revealed that he believes Gabriel Jesus will consolidate his position in international football as one of the most accomplished players in the sport over the course of his tenure at Arsenal. He cited reasons like 'the love' that he is seemingly receiving from the fans, the coaches and the staff will boost his chances of reaching his true potential as a world-class player.

In addition, the former Barcelona and PSG star admitted that Jesus will lead Arsenal's charge in making a comeback to European football. He went as far as to declare that Jesus could lead the Gunners to make a sensational run at the Premier League title this season.

ALSO READ: Casemiro linked to a $70 million move to Old Trafford; Real Madrid open to the deal

The 42-year-old discussed Jesus' exploits for the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City, admitting that the way the club had treated his compatriot was not the best. “When Gabriel joined Manchester City, I said he would go on to be one of the best players in the world. When he was given a chance, he showed what he was capable of - but at Manchester City, he was never shown the love a player of his quality deserves."

However, while breaking down his stint at Arsenal, Ronaldinho admitted that the Islington-based outfit had offered Jesus the platform he needed to truly hone his craft and grow to new heights.

"At Arsenal, he has been given the chance to be the focal point, he has been shown the love by the coach and the fans, and already he is repaying that. This season I expect big things from him - he will repay the love shown in him by showing he is not just one of the best players in the Premier League but also in Europe."

ALSO READ: 'No one gives a break'- Brazil boss slams Kylian Mbappe for claiming competition in the Americas is bleak

Jesus has enjoyed an extremely fruitful start at the Emirates Stadium, racking up seven goals during the club's pre-season games and finding the back of the net on two occasions against former Premier League champions, Leicester City. His inspiring display has helped the club consolidate its position in the upper echelon of the table already.