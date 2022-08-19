Casemiro linked to a $70 million move to Old Trafford; Real Madrid open to the deal

Months after haggling over the signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, Manchester United appear to have moved in their pursuit. If the chatter coming from English and Spanish media is to be believed, Real Madrid midfielder maestro Casemiro is all set to sign a deal that takes him to Old Trafford.

According to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are willing to shell as much as $70 million which includes $10 million in add-ons, for a deal that runs till 2026.

"Manchester United will send official bid for Casemiro tonight in order to close the deal on Friday. €60m fee, €10m add-ons - so Real Madrid are expected to accept in the next hours. Man Utd offering contract valid until June 2026 plus option for further season." tweeted Romano.

Manchester United will send official bid for Casemiro tonight in order to close the deal on Friday. €60m fee, €10m add-ons - so Real Madrid are expected to accept in the next hours. 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC



Man Utd offering contract valid until June 2026 plus option for further season. pic.twitter.com/E6kKvKK1Q3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2022 ×

Reportedly, talks are ongoing between the two clubs with Real Madrid open to selling the midfielder who has been a pivotal part of the team, for the better part of the last decade.

Read more: Will Frenkie De Jong sign for Manchester United? A look at players who have played for Barcelona and Man Utd

However, Casemiro is on the wrong side of the 30s now. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti appreciates him but the team seemingly wants to transition towards a younger core.

The Champions League champion side has up-and-coming youngsters in Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde vying for the midfield spot. Meanwhile, old workhorses in Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are still around, making the midfield spot even more congested.

Casemiro has won three La Liga titles and five Champions League titles with Real Madrid. The most recent trophy coming against Liverpool in May earlier this year. Casemiro started the game and played an excellent part to ensure that Liverpool's midfield could not dominate the game.

Read More: Real Madrid won't take Chelsea lightly, says Casemiro ahead of Champions League clash

His departure ought to bring an end to a rich career in the Real Madrid whites. However, his destination might not be as utopian as his current team. Manchester United are currently struggling in the league, having missed out on a Champions League spot this season.

Moreover, the team has lost its opening two games which includes a heavy 4-0 drubbing by Brentford. With Liverpool coming hot next Monday, Man United would want the signing completed by the end of the week.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: