He had fantastic temperament: Ex-Man Utd manager Sir Alex Ferguson defends Ryan Giggs in assault trial

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson defended Ryan Giggs after he was called in as a character witness during the ongoing assault case against the ex-United player. Giggs has been accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38. He has also been charged with using controlling and coercive behaviour against Greville.

Recently, Greville had opened up on her nightmarish relationship with 48-year-old Giggs and accused him of throwing her out of their hotel room naked in Dubai in 2017. Greville also accused Giggs of sending threatening messages and emails to her and her employers about her sexual behaviour.

Ferguson, who played an instrumental role in Giggs' rise as a player at Manchester United, described the former Wales star as someone with a 'fantastic temperament'. The legendary former Manchester United manager also said everyone at the club looked up to Giggs as the 'number one' for the way he dealt with the criticism from Ferguson.

"To have a career as long as he had in a difficult position, in terms of energy, he fulfilled everything we ever wished for," Ferguson said about Giggs. "Everyone looked at Ryan Giggs as the number one," he added.

When asked if he ever saw Giggs lose his temper or behave aggressively, Ferguson said 'No'. The former Manchester United manager claimed Giggs was one of the players who would handle criticism well despite being on the receiving hand of some harsh words from the manager.

When I lost my temper, I would use Ryan as an example. He would get the sharp end of my tongue, but I knew he could take it. Other players would sit up and think, ‘If Ryan can take it, we can all take it.’”

“He was the best example I’ve had at any club. Everyone looked at Ryan as the number one,” Ferguson told the judges at the Manchester Crown Court where he stood in the witness box in the ongoing case involving his former player.

A letter titled “The Final Goodbye” written by his ex-girlfriend Greville was read out in the court which had details of the former Manchester United star's alleged infidelities with several women. Greville also described Giggs as a “compulsive liar and serial cheat” in the letter.

Giggs had a stellar career for Manchester United and is one of the most decorated British players of all time. He played a record 963 games for United between 1991 to 2014 and won almost all major trophies in club football.