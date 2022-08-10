'He threw me out of hotel room naked': Ryan Giggs' ex makes shocking revelations during trial

Manchester United's ex-winger Ryan Giggs is in a spot of bother with his personal life in turmoil. The former Wales manager has been accused by his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville of having multiple affairs, with as many as eight women, during their relationship (since 2014) and all hell broke loose when she accused him of controlling and coercive behaviour, leading to a court trial to kick off on August 8.

Since the trial has begun, a lot has been said and written about Giggs. His ex-girlfriend has now spilled the beans on their toxic relationship, where she alleged that he always demanded sex from her. In addition, Giggs has been accused of assaulting his ex on multiple occasions, also including her younger sister Emma Greville.

Dwelling more light on the 2017 incident, Greville told the police: "We got back to the hotel room [from a nightclub], and I said something and again he flipped. I had no clothes on, he grabbed me by my wrist, so hard, dragged me into the lounge bit, grabbed me on the floor, all my suitcase and threw it all into the corridor and then shut the door. I was just there naked, all my stuff in the corridor. I got all my stuff back in and got back into bed - I had to get my stuff with a towel wrapped around me."

Greville also spoke about another such incident in 2019 and stated: "I took all my clothes off, got into bed. He kicked me in the back so hard that I flew off the bed and landed on the floor. I was like, 'what’s just happened'. "He grabbed me again, into the suite bit of the room, got my bag with my laptop in and threw it at my head. He left me naked in the lounge bit."

ALSO READ | Former Man United winger Ryan Giggs showed 'sinister' side, says prosecution in assault trial

"Ten minutes later, he grabbed me takes me back to bed and wants to have sex. I remember waking up in the morning, I woke up and you don’t instantly remember what happened. "I remember asking him, 'did you throw my bag at my head?' and he was like ‘yeah, because you accused me of flirting, you made me do it, you make me so angry that you made me do that. It’s bad for me how angry you make me, you need to be careful of that'.”

According to Greville's claims, Giggs' affairs came out in the open when she looked at his iPad. "The reality of what I found on that iPad was way worse than I could imagine. There were eight women he was having affairs with, full-on relationships that had gone on constantly from 2014. It was literally all there in black and white," she said.

Greville also revealed another dreadful incident in Dubai in 2020. After a night of drinking, Giggs had asked her to leave and ended up injuring her severely. After she ran out of patience that the ex-footballer isn't going to split up with his then wife any time soon, she gave him an ultimatum before moving to Abu Dhabi to "get away from him".

Giggs, on the other hand, has denied all such charges against him. Given the serious charges levied on him, the trial is expected to go on for some time before the court makes a final judgment.