Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tests positive for coronavirus ahead of an African trip

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has joined the list of world leaders to contract Covid-19 in recent times. Reportedly, the Japanese Prime Minister developed a cough and slight fever on Saturday, before taking a PCR test, which returned positive.

Kishida, 65, had to depart for a visit to Tunisia but the virus has forced him to recuperate at his official residence, according to a statement released by the Cabinet Secretariat. It is pertinent to note that Kishida is double vaxxed and had a booster shot, earlier this month.

According to local media reports, Kishida had worked till August 15, performing his official duties before taking a short holiday with his family. He was supposed to return to work on Monday but will now be forced to take a break or work remotely.

The Japanese PM, on his trip to Tunisia, was expected to attend the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) on August 27 and 28.

Akin to several Asian countries, Japan is witnessing a resurgence of Covid cases in the country. Reportedly, 24,780 Covid cases were recorded on Sunday in the capital city of Tokyo alone.

While the hospitalisation and death rates have been low, the rise in cases has made the government rethink its steps to contain the virus. The Japanese economy grew at 2.2 per cent in the second quarter, slower than what the experts had predicted.

Thus, making sure that the caseload remains low and the country is not closed is how the authorities may like to proceed.

US Prez had contracted the virus too

As reported by WION, last month, it was US President Joe Biden that contracted the virus. At the time, Biden's physician reported that he had a runny nose, dry cough, and lethargy.

Prior to taking office, 79-year-old Biden received two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. A first booster shot was given to him in September, then a second one on March 30.

Moreover, a few weeks after Biden's positive report, his wife, Jill Biden also tested positive for the virus.

(With inputs from agencies)



