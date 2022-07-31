Days after recovery, US President Joe Biden contracts Covid disease again

Days after recovering from COVID-19, US President Joe Biden has contracted the virus again and has returned to isolation, the White House said.

Presidential physician Kevin O'Connor in a memorandum said that "this in fact represents 'rebound' positivity", wherein the patients who are treated with the drug Paxlovid, as Biden was, clear the virus but test positive after completing their course.

The 79-year-old leader "tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing," following four consecutive days of negative tests, and "will reinitiate strict isolation procedures," O'Connor said.

"The president has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms and continues to feel quite well. This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time," he added.

Amidst concerns raised on Biden’s health, the 79-year-old took to Twitter to explain his condition.

"Folks, today I tested positive for Covid again. This happens with a small minority of folks. "I've got no symptoms, but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I'm still at work, and will be back on the road soon," he said.

"While COVID is still with us, our fight against this virus is making a difference. We can now protect ourselves from serious illness due to COVID, and COVID deaths are down nearly 90%."

Biden had ended his five-day Covid isolation earlier on Wednesday, as he appeared energetic while telling his admirers that his quick recovery should inspire Americans to take advantage of free vaccines and treatments.

He also compared his quick recovery to Trump's more serious affliction with the disease in October 2020, before Covid vaccines were available.

"When my predecessor got Covid, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center. He was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered. When I got Covid, I worked from upstairs of the White House," he said.

Biden further said that taking preventative tests, being fully vaccinated and then using the Paxlovid therapeutic prevents deaths and is available at no cost.

"You don't need to be president to get these tools," he said.

