Japan may deploy 1,000 long-range missiles to counter China: Report

According to reports, Japan is considering the deployment of long-range cruise missiles to counter threats from China.

Media reports in Japan said the missiles would be deployed in Nansei islands close to North Korea and China. Reports claim at least 1,000 cruise missiles with a range of 100 km could be deployed by Japan. The missiles can be launched by ships and aircraft.

The development comes after China conducted large-scale military drills near Taiwan after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island nation. Japan's defence minister had claimed at least five Chinese ballistic missiles had landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone(EEZ) as Tokyo lodged a protest against China.

Defence minister Nobuo Kishi had said the missile tests presented "a serious problem that affects our national security and the safety of our citizens". Japan's exclusive economic zone extends beyond its territorial waters. Kishi informed it was the first time Chinese missiles had landed in its EEZ.

Several Chinese warplanes also entered Taiwan's air defence zone during the military manoeuvres as Taipei criticised China's show of force.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has vowed to significantly boost defence spending as media reports said the military might request $40.2 billion as part of the next fiscal year to counter the growing Chinese threat in the region.

