Will continue to take calm and resolute steps to uphold peace and stability, says US on China-Taiwan tensions

Amid tensions with China, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen released a video to show as just how close the Chinese military ships were to the island during the recently concluded military drills by the Communist nation.

Taiwan informed it had tracked 51 warplanes and six warships on Thursday as at least 25 planes either crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered the southwestern part of Taiwan's air defence zone. However, Chinese planes have crossed the median lines several times since August 3 after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month. Both countries conducted military drills however the situation largely remained under control with both sides displaying their military muscle.

China considers Taiwan as a breakaway province which it has said it will take by force if necessary. Last year China sent a record number of warplanes into Taiwan's air defence zone.

The US has maintained that it wants to settle China and Taiwan to settle their dispute peacefully.

“We will continue to take calm and resolute steps to uphold peace and stability in the face of Beijing's ongoing efforts to undermine it and to support Taiwan,” Kurt Campbell, President Joe Biden's coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region said recently.

The latest military manoeuvres come after the US and Taiwan announced plans to start trade talks in autumn with eleven trade areas to be discussed between Washington and Taipei including trade facilitation, digital trade, non-market policies among others.

China's foreign ministry slammed the upcoming trade talks and urged the US to adhere to the "One China" principle and stop all official interactions with Taiwan even as Taipei welcomed the move.

