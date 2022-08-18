Most Taiwanese oppose 'One China' policy, unification less attractive after China drills, poll finds

Amid tensions with China, a new poll in Taiwan has revealed over 52 per cent of Taiwanese adults welcomed US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to the country.

China had conducted large-scale military exercises near Taiwan after Pelosi's visit as the PLA fired ballistic missiles over the island nation. The poll found that majority of 78 per cent of respondents were "not afraid" of China's military drills.

Also Read: Amid tensions with China, Taiwan showcases advanced US-made fighter jets



At least 55 per cent of the people said unification was even "less attractive" after China's military manoeuvres near Taiwan and an overwhelming 81.6 per cent of people were opposed to Beijing's "One China" policy.

Watch: Taipei 'stimulates' defence against invasion by China

The study found 62 per cent of the people rejected the idea that Taiwan should refrain from pursuing "international status" so as not to anger China. At least 39 per cent of citizens in Taiwan feel a war with China is "very likely" or "somewhat likely" while a majority of 53 per cent believe it is "not very likely" or "totally unlikely" and 42 per cent feel more confident about their military while 34 per cent are "less confident", the study said.

Interestingly, a majority of 47 per cent of Taiwanese do not believe the US will send troops to defend the country while 44.1 per cent think US soldiers will help the country even as US President Joe Biden has repeatedly vowed to protect Taiwan against a possible Chinese invasion.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen's job approval rating stands at 45.7 per cent while 40.8 per cent of people expressed their disappointment, the poll said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.