Israel: NSO Group CEO steps down amid mounting legal actions over its Pegasus sypware software

Israeli spyware firm NSO group that manufactures the controversial Pegasus software has announced a change in the top hierarchy. Reportedly, the company's Chief Executive Officer Shalev Hulio has stepped down with immediate effect from his position on Sunday. Additionaly, the company is laying off 100 employees out of its workforce of 750.

According to the company, Hulio will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Yaron Shohat who will oversee the reorganisation of the company until a new successor is placed.

Speaking about the company's flagship product after the announcement, Shohat said, "The company’s products remain in high demand with governments and law enforcement agencies because of its cutting-edge technology and proven ability to assist these customers in fighting crime and terror,"

It is pertinent to note that in March last year, Hulio had told his employees that he might be leaving the post soon. At the time, Hulio said that he would remain part of the firm but would recommend hiring a professional CEO with experience in managing public companies if NSO Group went public.

However, Hulio stepped down the same year as the CEO, only to take the place again after two weeks as his replacement Isaac Benbenisti quit the company.

The Pegasus controversy

The company has been wading in stormy waters, ever since its Pegasus spyware and its potent spying capabilities were revealed to the world.

Forbidden Stories along with Amnesty International and a consortium of journalists from 17 news outlets across the world first exposed Pegasus and its use by various governments across the globe.

As reported by WION, Pegasus infiltrates phones to vacuum up personal and location data and surreptitiously controls the smartphone’s microphones and cameras

The company is also being sued by Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly targeting some 1,400 users of its encrypted messaging service WhatsApp with its spyware.

Moreover, In November last year, Apple sued NSO, saying it violated US laws by breaking into the software installed on iPhones.

