Top 10 world news: France seals the right to abortion; Congress announces first list of candidates & more

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday (March 8) said that several Indian nationals were "duped" to work with the Russian Army. In other news, US President Joe Biden, in his third and final State of the Union address before the 2024 US Presidential Elections, repeatedly slammed his Republican rival Donald Trump throughout his speech.

Click on the headlines to read more.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday (March 8) said that several Indian nationals were "duped" to work with the Russian Army adding that the government has taken strong action on the matter and has urged Moscow for their early release.

Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad in Kerala. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "The central election committee of Congress has selected 39 list of candidates today. In which Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's name is there, and Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's name is there."

Incumbent US President Joe Biden, in his third and final State of the Union address before the 2024 US Presidential Elections, repeatedly slammed his Republican rival Donald Trump throughout his speech.





In a historic move marking International Women's Day, France enshrined the right to abortion in its constitution, solidifying a staunch stance on women's rights.

Recent data from the Maldives tourism ministry indicates a drop of 33 per cent in number of Indian tourists visiting the country in March 2024, compared to the previous year, reported local media outlet Adhadhu. In March 2023, over 41,000 Indian tourists visited Maldives, whereas only 27,224 were recorded in March 2024.

A US Army analyst has been arrested for allegedly selling sensitive military information to China. Sgt Korbein Schultz, a member of the US Army, was arrested at Fort Campbell in Kentucky on Thursday (March 7) and was charged with divulging confidential military secrets to an individual in China.

Recent figures released by UNICEF indicate a concerning 15 per cent rise in the number of girls and women subjected to female genital mutilation (FGM) over the past eight years.

In a significant development, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has found a substantial reserve of oil in the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea. The oil field, estimated at 100 million tonnes, is situated in the Pearl River Basin near Guangdong Province, as revealed in a recent press release by the state-owned CNOOC.

Researchers carried out a new study to trace back the footprints of human civilization in India - the most populous country in the world - with the help of genes. The new study has tried to understand the scenario 50,000 years ago by analysing thousands of genomes.