France enshrines abortion as constitutional right on International Women's Day

In a historic move marking International Women's Day, France enshrined the right to abortion in its constitution, solidifying a staunch stance on women's rights.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti used a 19th-century printing press to imprint the amendment into France's constitution during a notable public event held at the cobblestoned Place Vendome, as reported by the Associated Press.

Legislative approval and global response

Following overwhelming support from French lawmakers earlier in the week, the amendment was officially ratified during the ceremony, symbolising a significant milestone for women's rights.

While abortion remains a contentious issue in the United States, it enjoys widespread legality and support across much of Europe, particularly in France, where it is viewed through the lens of public health rather than political debate.

The ceremony in Paris served as a focal point for the global celebration of women's rights on International Women's Day, with marches, protests, and conferences spanning continents from Jakarta to Mexico City.

Advocates worldwide praised France's constitutional amendment as a beacon of progress, especially in regions where access to reproductive healthcare remains a challenge.

French President Emmanuel Macron attributed the move to a landmark US Supreme Court decision in 2022, urging other nations to follow suit.

He proposed integrating the right to abortion into the European Union's charter, eliciting enthusiastic responses from the crowd in Paris. However, such a proposal may face resistance from EU members with stringent abortion regulations, such as Poland.

Despite the symbolic victory, Macron faced criticism for prioritising abortion rights in a nation where immediate threats to such rights are less apparent compared to other pressing issues women face.

Persistent challenges include high rates of domestic violence, difficulties in prosecuting sexual abuse cases, gender pay gaps, and disparities in pensions, particularly among non-white women.