France raids Huawei offices just outside Paris

French authorities raided offices of Chinese telecom major Huawei this week, said AFP citing judicial source on Thursday (February 8). The news agency reported that the raids were part of a preliminary investigation from PNF, the country's financial prosecution service. The raids were conducted reportedly due to 'improper behaviour'.

Huawei's offices are just outside Paris. The charges of improper behaviour may include crimes such as corruption and influence peddling.

Huawei has had a presence in France since 2003. The company now has a global design center and six research centers in the country. Currently, the company is building a factory in Alsace region. It is its first factory outside China. Huawei is aiming to make equipment for mobile networks including that for 5G.

The Chinese company has 20 per cent of telecom market in France. Huawei was founded in 1987. It is among leading global companies manufacturing equipment for 5G.

In recent years, the company has found itself embroiled in stand-off between the United States and China. The US has been accusing that Huawei equipment may be used for espionage by the Chinese State, an allegation China denies.

The European Union has levelled similar allegations. Just last year, the EU said that Huawei and ZTE, another Chinese telecom major, pose risk to EU's security.

Thierry Breton, the EU's internal market commissioner had called on 27 EU member states to not include Huawei and ZTE equipment in their mobile networks.

In spite of US sanctions, China has sought to put resources in manufacturing chips in the country. It has been reported previously that SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp) which is China's top chipmaker is gearing up to mass produce chips for Huawei equipment

SMIC is rportedly aiming to use its existing stock of US and Dutch-made equipment to produce 5-nanometre chips