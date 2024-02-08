Sex tape scandal grips France’s senate after female medic claims to possess incriminating video of senator

The senate of France was rocked by a sex scandal after a female medic claimed that she had a sex tape which she had filmed with a senator.

The medic claimed that the video was filmed inside the senator's office to gain favours and that it had made her “untouchable”.

According to a report published in Le Canard Enchain, a doctor, who was employed at the senate where the average age is nearly 60, had filed a complaint to the human resources regarding his medical assistant and asked for her dismissal last October.

However, the doctor was informed by the assistant that she was “untouchable” and “protected by a “very influential senator”.

Female medic allegedly produced footage

The female medic then allegedly claimed that she produced “unequivocal” footage which was shot by her while having sex with the unnamed senator in his office “with his trousers around his ankles”, and warned the doctor that she could “get anyone I like fired”.

As reported by Le Canard, Senate President Gerard Larcher was informed about the tape by the senate’s secretary general after a complaint was made by the doctor but nothing was done for three months.

After the Senate finally acted, the assistant was not sanctioned, and the upper chamber launched "dismissal proceedings without notice or compensation" against the doctor, who they accused of "providing paid outside services".

However, the disciplinary office of the Senate did not say anything about his status as a witness in the sex tape affair.

This sex tape scandal surfaced three months after 66-year-old senator Joel Guerriau faced an accusation of spiking a female MP Sandine Josso’s champagne with ecstasy so as to sexually assault her at his home.