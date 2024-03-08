Sharp surge in female genital mutilation cases, latest data shows

Recent figures released by UNICEF indicate a concerning 15 per cent rise in the number of girls and women subjected to female genital mutilation (FGM) over the past eight years.

The data reveals that more than 230 million individuals currently alive have experienced FGM, compared to 200 million in 2016.

Also read: What is Female Genital Mutilation

UNICEF's executive director, Catherine Russell, highlights the urgent need for stronger efforts to combat this harmful practice. UNICEF warns that progress toward eliminating FGM by the UN's 2030 target date needs to happen 27 times faster than the current rate.

FGM, involving the partial or total removal of external female genitalia, is a severe violation of human rights. Although global prevalence is not increasing, the rise is attributed to a higher number of births in FGM-practicing countries.

Approximately 60 per cent of FGM cases (144 million) occur in Africa, followed by 80 million in Asia and 6 million in the Middle East.

Countries with the highest prevalence rates include Somalia, Guinea, Djibouti, Egypt, Sudan and Mali, where other challenges like conflict, climate shocks and food insecurity complicate intervention efforts.

While some African nations have seen a decline in FGM over the years, progress has stalled or reversed in certain regions. In the Gambia, a recent bill to repeal the FGM ban has sparked a contentious debate over rights, religion, and culture.

Sierra Leone still allows the practice despite mounting pressure for criminalization, with three girls dying during cutting ceremonies earlier this year. Kenya, which criminalised FGM in 2011, has seen progress, but concerns persist, especially in regions experiencing the brunt of the climate crisis.

Also read: Pope Francis denounces female genital mutilation

Campaigners also note a troubling shift toward the medicalisation of FGM, making it harder to detect as health practitioners replace traditional cutters. The practice is increasingly conducted in hospitals or homes, presenting challenges for detection and prevention.

UNICEF emphasises the need to address the trend of families opting for earlier age cuts, sometimes as early as two years old, to reduce physical harm and psychological trauma. Grassroots organisations fighting against FGM require increased funding to combat this deeply harmful practice.