'Several Indian nationals duped to work in Russian army', New Delhi says strong action taken

India's MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Several Indian nationals have been duped to work in the Russian army. We have strongly taken up the matter for the early discharge of such Indian nationals. Strong action has been initiated against agents who recruited them on false pretexts...We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian army and then eventually return home."

