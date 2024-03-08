Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe blast: Trail of suspect REVEALED as NIA takes four into custody: Report

The movements of a suspect in the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area on March 1 have been revealed. According to media reports, the suspect was captured on CCTV footage at the Ballari (about 309 kilometres from Bengaluru, the capital of India's southern Karnataka state) bus stand. The suspect was spotted on camera nearly eight hours after the tragic explosion in which about ten people sustained injuries.

Notably, the investigation into the blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe was transferred to the National Investigation Agency by the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 4, following which the central counter-terrorism law enforcement agency detained four individuals.

These people, as per media reports, are associated with a Ballari-based ISIS module. The suspects, identified as Minaj alias Md Sulaiman, Shayan Rahman alias Hussain, Syed Sameer, and Anas Iqbal Shaikh were previously apprehended during an NIA operation in December 2023.

Suspect's movement traced

The CCTV footage traced the suspect's journey from the blast site to Ballari. There, he is believed to have changed attire multiple times to evade any suspicion, media reports said citing sources.

Now, the authorities are investigating whether the suspect boarded buses to other destinations from Ballari, potentially towards coastal or northern border areas. Reports citing sources also suggested that the suspect may have used day passes for Volvo city buses for transportation to and from the site of the attack.

The suspect was captured on CCTV footage taking a Volvo bus near the cafe, and changing his shirt for a T-shirt shortly afterward. He discarded key evidence, a baseball cap, before boarding a state bus bound for Tumkur.

After several hours, he reappeared on CCTV at the Ballari bus stand. The suspect reportedly changed buses multiple times during his journey, suggesting meticulous planning in planting the bomb and making his escape.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on March 2 received emails containing threats of additional "bomb blasts" within the state.

The Rameshwaram Cafe blast shares similarities with an accidental explosion in Mangaluru in November 2023, involving a local ISIS module.

× Investigators are exploring the sale of digital timers with circuit boards, similar to those used in the cafe blast, to identify potential suspects, reports said citing sources.