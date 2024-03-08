India deports first batch of illegal Myanmar nationals amid security concerns

India has deported the initial batch of Myanmar refugees who sought asylum in the country following the military coup in 2021, as disclosed by the chief minister of Manipur state on Friday (March 8).

The move comes weeks after India terminated a visa-free border policy with Myanmar. While specific details on the number of individuals deported are not immediately available, the influx of thousands of civilians and hundreds of troops into Indian states since the 2021 coup has raised concerns in New Delhi about the potential for communal tensions.

N. Biren Singh, the chief minister of Manipur, announced the deportation on the messaging platform X, revealing that the first group of Myanmar nationals who entered India illegally had been expelled.

Manipur, a northeastern state, has witnessed sporadic violence resulting in nearly 200 fatalities since ethnic clashes erupted in May of the preceding year.

In the absence of a signed agreement on the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, which outlines refugee rights and the responsibilities of states in protecting them, and without domestic laws specifically safeguarding refugees, India maintains its stance on providing shelter and assistance to those fleeing the crisis in Myanmar on humanitarian grounds.

India's decision to terminate the visa-free movement policy with Myanmar for border citizens was announced last month, citing reasons such as national security concerns.

This decision came shortly after the interior minister disclosed plans to fence the 1,643-km (1,020-mile) border with Myanmar.