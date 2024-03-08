Maldives sees 33% dip in Indian tourists amid diplomatic row

Recent data from the Maldives tourism ministry, as reported by Adhadhu, indicates a significant decline in Indian tourist numbers in March 2024 compared to the previous year, dropping by 33 per cent. In March 2023, over 41,000 Indian tourists visited Maldives, whereas only 27,224 were recorded in March 2024. The primary cause attributed to this decline is India's tourism campaign encouraging citizens to explore the Lakshadweep islands instead of traveling to Maldives.

Until March 2023, India held the position of the second-largest source of tourism for Maldives, commanding a 10 per cent market share. However, due to escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nations, India has slipped to sixth place, now holding only a six percent market share.

Rise of Chinese tourism

Conversely, China has witnessed a surge in tourist arrivals to Maldives, coinciding with strengthening ties between China and Maldives. With over 54,000 tourist arrivals from China in 2024, China has become the leading source of tourism for Maldives, commanding a significant portion of the market.

Impact of diplomatic row

The decline in Indian tourism to Maldives can be traced back to the appointment of President Mohamed Muizzu, perceived as pro-China. Muizzu's decision to expel Indian military personnel from Maldives further exacerbated tensions between the two countries. The situation escalated when Maldivian ministers made derogatory remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, sparking widespread condemnation.

President Muizzu's visit to China shortly after the derogatory comments against PM Modi aimed to solicit support for reviving Maldives' tourism sector. He stressed on the importance of China's role in boosting the Maldivian economy through tourism, citing China's pre-Covid status as Maldives' primary tourism market.