Top 10 world news: Russia's military drills near Afghan, China accused of Microsoft hacking, and more

As talks in Doha failed to produce a ceasefire agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban, Russia declared it will hold military drills with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan near the Afghan border. Meanwhile, China has been accused of hacking Microsoft by US' White House. On the other side of the world, as the Tokyo Olympics inches towards opening ceremony, athletes have shared images of 'anti-sex' beds in Japan. However, organisers have assured that these cardboard beds are 'sturdy'. In addition to this, more reports have revealed South Korea will start its exclusive food service for athletes and delegates during the Olympics near the games village and will reportedly screen food content for possible nuclear radiation citing safety concerns over the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Russia to conduct military drills near Afghan border amid Taliban onslaught

NATO nations including 15 diplomatic missions have urged the Taliban to stop military operations in Afghanistan as the militant group failed to reach a ceasefire agreement in Doha.

Nervous Londoners think it's 'too early' to end Covid restrictions

Britain has one of the world's highest death tolls from Covid. The country is facing a new wave of cases. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing ahead with lifting of restrictions.

US formally accuses China of hacking Microsoft

Putting several rumours to rest, the US has formally accused China of hacking into the servers of Microsoft. On Monday, the White House condemned the Chinese government for leading "malicious cyber activity".

Fukushima effect: South Korea to check food at Olympics for nuclear radiation

According to reports, South Korea will start its exclusive food service for athletes and delegates during the Olympics near the games village and will reportedly screen food content for possible nuclear radiation citing safety concern over the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Reimposition of Covid curfews cannot be ruled out in France: Minister

As the coronavirus infections are increasing, owing to new variants, a minister has claimed that the reimposition of Covid curfews cannot be completely ruled out.

Marijuana: Magic plant or menacing drug, legal or illegal? It's a 'highly' complex issue

For some, marijuana signifies peace, magic and nature-based therapy. On the other hand, many authorities have good reason to categorise it as a drug. Is the magic plant a menace?

'Anti-sex' beds in Tokyo Olympics? American sprinter shares images

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics have decided to hand out condoms to athletes only once they leave the village and they have come up with an 'anti-sex' bed that will discourage athletes to get intimate.

Dams collapse in China's Inner Mongolia amid heavy rain

The dams with a combined water capacity of 1.6 trillion cubic feet collapsed on Sunday as people were quickly evacuated.

Russia successfully test-fires ship-based Zircon hypersonic cruise missile

The missile was launched from the Navy's Admiral Gorshkov warship which locked into a target on the Barents Sea coast in northern Russia.

Gamer reveals UK military secrets to prove inaccuracy of tank

The gamer, reportedly a Challenger 2 commander, ended up revealing British military secrets to a gaming company only to prove that the digital model of a battle tank in the game is inaccurate.