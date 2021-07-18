'Anti-sex' beds in Tokyo Olympics? American sprinter shares images

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics are promoting the idea of maintaining social distancing due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Japan. They have decided to hand out condoms to athletes only once they leave the village and they have come up with an 'anti-sex' bed that will discourage athletes to get intimate.

These 'anti-sex' beds are made from cardboard and are designed to only be able to withstand the weight of one person.

American sprinter Paul Chelimo took to social media to share the pictures of the bed and wrote: "Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes. "Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners, even 4 of us can do"

"I can’t fly business polaris then sleep on a carton box. Now economy is very perfecto!" he added.

He went on to say that he would have to start practicing sleeping on the floor if the bed collapses. He tweeted: "At this point I will have to start practicing how to sleep on the floor; cause If my bed collapses and I have no training on sleeping on the floor i’m done. More added stress heading into Tokyo!"

The organisers of Tokyo 2020 also made a deal with four condom companies in order to hand out 160,000 condoms for the athletes in the village.

“The distribution of condoms is not for use at the athletes’ village, but to have athletes take them back to their home countries to raise awareness (of HIV and AIDS),” organisers had told Reuters.