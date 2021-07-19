Dams collapse in China's Inner Mongolia amid heavy rain

China's water ministry said on Monday two dams collapsed in Inner Mongolia due to heavy rains.

The dams with a combined water capacity of 1.6 trillion cubic feet collapsed on Sunday as people were quickly evacuated.

Authorities said no casualties were reported. The dams were destroyed after Hulunbuir city where the dams were hosted received 87 millimetres of rainfall over the weekend.

The authorities triggered Level-III emergency response for flood control and dispatched rescue teams as the rainwater reached threatening levels, reports said.

Rescuers were ordered to focus on downstream areas and carry out search and rescue efforts as they transferred people to safe areas.

Thousands of people were evacuated from China's southwestern province of Sichuan last week amid heavy rains and floods as water levels rose in 14 rivers in Sichuan.

Chinese state media said at least 4,600 people were evacuated as train services were cancelled and power lines suffered severe damage.

Xinzhou in Shanxi province was also hit with torrential rain as reports said cars were inundated as Jincheng city raised its threat level to red.

Hebei province near Beijing also witnessed heavy rains affecting plane services last week.

(With reports from Agencies)