Russia successfully test-fires ship-based Zircon hypersonic cruise missile

Russia on Monday successfully test-fired the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile.

The missile was launched from the Navy's Admiral Gorshkov warship which locked into a target on the Barents Sea coast in northern Russia.

"The Zircon missile successfully hit a target directly at a range of over 350 kilometres (217 miles). The flight speed reached nearly Mach 7," Russia's defence ministry said.

Russia is set to arm warships and submarines with the Zircon missile.

"The tactical and technical characteristics of the Tsirkon missile were confirmed during the tests," Russia's defence ministry said.

Zircon is a winged, anti-ship hypersonic cruise missile which was first mentioned by President Vladimir Putin during his address to the nation in 2018.

Last month, the Russian president had said that hypersonic weapons - Avangard and Kinzhal systems - have already entered combat duty and the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and the S-500 "Prometei" surface-to-air missile were up next.

Sarmat is reportedly is an (ICBM) which Putin has described as virtually "non-interceptable" and “practically unlimited range.”

Reports say apart from missiles, the Russian defence forces are also looking at upgrading the MiG-31s and the PAK-DP interceptors while also including the new generation of drones.

