Fukushima effect: Now, South Korea to check food at Olympics for nuclear radiation

According to reports, South Korea will start its exclusive food service for athletes and delegates during the Olympics near the games village and will reportedly screen food content for possible nuclear radiation citing safety concern over the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Reports say nearly 420 meals will be delivered from a hotel near the games village to South Korean athletes and others associated with the team.

A team of cooks and nutritionists have already arrived in Japan. They will also reportedly conduct radiation checks on ingredients procured in Japan.

The South Korean Olympic Committee said it has organised its own food programme in other Olympic events well. The move has reportedly irked Japanese officials.

Japanese authorities had earlier assured countries that food sourced from various parts of the country served at the Olympics will be safe for consumption, however, the South Korean Olympic Committee had already decided to import food for its athletes.

Japan had said earlier that the US and Australia had lifted restrictions related to Fukushima with the region's food being exported to Thailand.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-in will not be visiting the country during the Olympics over what the South Korean president described as extremely "inappropriate" and "regrettable" remarks by a Japanese diplomat.

South Korea will be sending its culture minister to the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony to be held on Friday.

Japan and South Korean relations have been on a low ebb over territorial claims and World War II history in the Korean Peninsula.

Amid the simmering relations between the two countries, the South Korean delegation was involved in a row in Japan as it displayed a banner related to a historical figure who fought against the Japanese invasion, however, it was asked to be removed after the International Olympic Committee(IOC) was informed it violated Olympic guidelines.

